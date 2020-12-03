Gifting Tree donation warms hearts, homes of ACTS' senior clients

The Gifting Tree Foundation donated $7,500 to Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS, to support its utility assistance program for seniors in need.
This donation will fund the purchase of 200 electric heaters, as well as provide utility assistance for qualified seniors in Graniteville, Wagener and Jackson. The utility assistance program provides help for ACTS clients who struggle to pay higher utility bills during the winter months.
"Providing supplemental heat in older homes and those with inadequate insulation is a life-saving action," Don Cheeks, board chair of the Gifting Tree Foundation, said in a statement. "Once again, our board is happy to join ACTS in providing compassionate care to those who will suffer in the coming months without help."
"COVID creates all sorts of complications," said Suzanne Jackson, ACTS' executive director. "To be able to provide these heaters to our senior population is going to be terrific."
Jackson said the heaters are portable and can be carried to different rooms, while giving off a tremendous amount of heat.