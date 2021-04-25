'Get ready for orange cones': Expect delays as work begins on Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken

Local motorists can expect lane closures and traffic delays as work begins on Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken this week.
Work on the Hitchcock Parkway Corridor Improvement Project will start Monday with repairs to existing asphalt in various locations along the heavily traveled corridor, according to a news release from Reeves Construction, the contractor awarded the project from the S.C. Department of Transportation.
The project, which will cost more than $9.2 million, will add a series of safety and traffic improvements, including new turning lanes and signal lights.
The full scope of the project includes resurfacing the entire corridor from U.S. 1/Jefferson Davis Highway to Silver Bluff Road; the addition of a shared-use path from Silver Bluff Road to Huntsman Drive; and improvements to five intersections along Hitchcock Parkway corridor.
“If you’ve been around Aiken County in the last 20 years, you’re aware of a project that needed to be done along Hitchcock Parkway,” said Adam Humphries, a program manager with S.C. DOT, during a virtual presentation to the Aiken Chamber of Commerce in March. "There’s a lot of discussion on whether it should be widened, whether more focused improvements would be better ... what we’ve moved toward is more of a focused improvement ...”
The improvements are expected to ease traffic congestion and create a more efficient and safe place for vehicles traveling the 4.8-mile stretch.
“So you should see them starting to get to work now,” Humphries said. "Some utilities – I know the City of Aiken has done a good bit of their utility relocation – some of their stuff will happen in contract, but some of that should start to happen pretty soon. When you see those work zone signs get unbagged, get ready for orange cones.”
Improvements are planned for five intersections along Hitchcock Parkway – at Augusta Road, Dibble Road, Huntsman Drive, Hickory Ridge Road/Oriole Street and Silver Bluff Road.
At the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway and Augusta Road (SC 421), the project will add a right-turn lane on Hitchcock Parkway west bound onto Augusta Road.
“It’s a pretty big movement at certain points of the day,” Humphries said. "So we’re trying to get that traffic out of the main line to help keep the mainline of Hitchcock Parkway flowing.”
At the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway and Dibble Road, the project will add a right-turn lane on Hitchcock Parkway west bound onto Dibble Road; add left-turn lanes on Dibble Road in both directions to turn onto Hitchcock Parkway; and add a traffic signal.
At the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway and Huntsman Drive, the project will add a right-turn lane on Hitchcock Parkway eastbound onto Huntsman Drive and add traffic signal optimization.
“One of the issues a lot of public members had was that the signals sometimes cannot talk with each other,” Humphries said. "So we’re working to time all of these signals … that they’ll optimize and work better together."
At the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway and Hickory Ridge Road/Oriole Street, the project will add left-turn lanes on Hickory Ridge Road and Oriole Street turning onto Hitchcock Parkway, and a traffic signal will be added.
At the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway and Silver Bluff Road, the project will add double left-turn lanes on Silver Bluff Road turning on to Hitchcock Parkway east bound; add a right-turn lane on Silver Bluff Road turning on to Hitchcock Parkway east bound; and add a right-turn lane on Hitchcock Parkway eastbound turning onto Silver Bluff Road.
There will be signal optimizations at the Silver Bluff Road intersection too.
The estimated completion date of the entire project is December 2022.
As work begins, the contractor will address needed patching first, "and reclaim those bad areas of pavement,” Humphries said. "And at least give a good riding surface until they come back and repave the entire section.”
Motorists can expect flagging operations and lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
"Please expect delays in your travel while this work is being completed. Please allow for extra time to get to your destination and, if possible, please take an alternate route," Reeves Construction said.
Miles Bates contributed to this article.