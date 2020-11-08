Generations of veterans honored at ceremony

BURNETTOWN — Veterans Day falls on Wednesday this year, and dozens of local veterans got a jump on the holiday over the weekend, gathering for a Saturday ceremony honoring generations of American warriors.
The host site was Horse Creek Midland Valley Veterans Park, on SC 421, and the featured speaker was Army veteran Lowell Koppert, chairman of the Aiken County Veterans Council. Koppert, whose military years included service as a Green Beret, shared thoughts on the bonds that he established at home and abroad.
"Something happened to each one of us after we joined our respective branch of service. As we went through our basic and advanced training and moved on to our military assignments, we began to realize gender, race, beliefs, backgrounds – those things that made us individuals – were not as important. It was our team members, to our right and to our left, serving and working and sweating, and sometimes unfortunately bleeding and dying, that became important. They were our second family, and for some, they were our only family," said Koppert, who now works in the private sector.
One percent of United States citizens, he said, "figuratively signed a blank check and swore an oath to protect and defend an identified set of personal freedoms‚ a code of just laws and government, and a way of life that allows each of us the freedom to choose, ... how we want to live, how we want to practice our faith and religion, how we want to raise our children, how we want to vote – shockingly enough – and to have the right to pursue our own personal pathway of success."
He urged his listeners to move prayerfully toward the goal of "this country's success."
Army veteran Hector Rodriguez, a former Burnettown mayor, gave a thumbs-up review to the event's attendance, saying it was among the best in recent history. "We do it on Saturday because people work during the week and aren't able to attend, so Saturday's a good day," he added.
The park, largely established through Rodriguez's efforts, dates back to 1998 and is on SC 421. Several events are planned for Veterans Day around the Aiken-Augusta area, but attendance restrictions are in place, due to COVID-19 concerns.