Gender equality bus tour stopping in Aiken on Friday

A bus tour advocating for gender equality will be making a stop in Aiken on Friday.
VoteEqualityUS is running the event and is driving a branded RV named "The Notorious RVG (Ruthless Vote Getter)." The event will be held at Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church, 115 Gregg Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon
Kati Hornung, the VoteEqualityUS campaign coordinator, said this event is designed to be like a car parade where participants are encouraged to decorate their cars. They should also bring signs, balloons and streamers.
There will also be Sharpie markers for people to sign their names on the RV and "pledge to vote for equality."
The RV is driving across South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. These are three of the states yet to ratify the amendment, also known as the Equal Rights Amendment. The RV is named after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The tour is meant to raise awareness for the amendment, which guarantees equal rights to all American citizens regardless of sex.
The amendment originally passed through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in 1972 and was sent to the states for ratification. Congress placed a seven-year deadline on the ratification process. That deadline received an extension until 1982.
In order for the amendment to have achieved full ratification, 38 states had to ratify it but only 35 did by the deadline. So, it was not passed.
Since then, there has been a movement to eventually get the amendment added to the Constitution.
Hornung said it's important that this amendment gets passed to "fix one of the biggest gaps in our country."
"Literally, the Constitution is on the ballot," Hornung said.
There will be nonpartisan community volunteers at the event to answer questions and talk with participants about the equality platforms of the different candidates running for office.
“In these final weeks before the election our advocates are educating voters about constitutional gender equality and encouraging them to make sure their voices are heard at the polls,” Hornung said in a statement. “Around 80% of Americans incorrectly think our Constitution guarantees gender equality. Until (this) amendment, Equal Rights, is recognized and published, it does not.”
For more information about the tour, visit VoteEqualityUS's website.