Gender equality bus tour drives through Aiken on Friday

Aiken County residents had the opportunity to sign their name on a gender equality bus Friday to pledge to vote for equality.
Aiken was just one of the stops on VoteEqualityUS's bus tour through South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. These are three states that have yet to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which guarantees equal rights to all American citizens regardless of sex.
The bus is a branded RV named "The Notorious RVG (Ruthless Vote Getter)."
The event was designed to be like a car parade, with a few participants decorating their cars and escorting the RV to a few different locations in Aiken including USC Aiken and the Aiken County Government Center.
At USC Aiken, several students signed the bus as they passed by, including Amethyst Marroquin. Marroquin thinks the ratification of the amendment into the Constitution is an important movement.
"I think student leaders here at USC Aiken understand that in order for us to have true equality, we need to understand that equality can not only be amongst us students but in the federal government on a national level," Marroquin said. "The ERA is a perfect way to get that true equal opportunity and equality."
Karin Sisk, a member of the League of Women Voters, was part of the car parade and came dressed as Alice Paul.
"She is the person who, in 1923, actually wrote the Equal Rights Amendment and that is part of what this equality bus is all about," Sisk said.
The amendment originally passed the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in 1972 and was sent to the states for ratification. Congress placed a seven-year deadline on the ratification process. That deadline received an extension until 1982.
The amendment failed with only 35 states ratifying it by the deadline.
Since then, there has been a movement to eventually get the amendment added to the Constitution.