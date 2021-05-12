The Biden administration and South Carolina officials early this week urged people not to stockpile gas in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, stressing that panicked purchases and chaotic consumption could dramatically aggravate the situation.

“Much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday at the White House, “especially in light of the fact that the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of this week and over the weekend.”

Gas is available, the energy secretary further explained, but the problem is getting “it to the right places, and that’s why these next couple of days, I think, will be challenging.”

The crunch is predominately affecting the Southeast, with gas prices climbing in South Carolina and Georgia.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson have asked for patience as things unfold and systems are rebooted: “There is no need to rush to top off your gas tanks or hoard gas – the pipeline is expected to resume operations by the end of the week,” McMaster tweeted on Tuesday.

Granholm and her deputy, David Turk, have spoken with McMaster’s staff, according to the Energy Department.

“We’ve spoken today and yesterday with several governors offices in the affected areas, from the South and the mid-Atlantic,” the energy secretary said. “They’re obviously, understandably, concerned with reports of gas stations running out of fuel, and they want this pipeline restarted, as do we all.”

An inquiry made to the governor’s office Wednesday was not immediately answered.

The 2.5-million-barrel-per-day Colonial Pipeline ferries refined products – gasoline, diesel, heating oil – from Texas to New Jersey, and serves some areas in between. The colossal network stretches some 5,500 miles, providing approximately 45% of the fuel used on the East Coast.

The exact status of a Colonial Pipeline plant in North Augusta, along Sweetwater Road, wasn’t immediately clear. In response to a Tuesday inquiry, Colonial provided a link to its rolling updates.