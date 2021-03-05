Friends recall Janny Bijas, co-owner of Up Your Alley and Olive Oils restaurants in Aiken

Janny Bijas, who co-owned and operated two of downtown Aiken’s most popular restaurants, died Tuesday. He was 64.

Bijas, Bruce Shipman and David Allen started Up Your Alley in 1982 in Aiken’s newly formed district of restaurants and bars commonly known as “The Alley.” In 1986, Bijas and Shipman opened Olive Oils near the Aiken County Courthouse.

Sam Erb, who owned the West Side Bowery across the street from Up Your Alley, recalled Bijas as someone “who would give you the shirt off his back.”

“We were competitors, but we were friends, especially after both of us got out of it,” Erb said Friday. “We were always laughing at old times and talking about things, and we always had a lot to talk about.”

Up Your Alley was known as a destination for good food and for its late-night bar scene where many relationships began.

“I opened in ’81, and they opened in ’82,” Erb recalled. “I thought that was going to be it for my business. But, together, we built a little empire (in The Alley). It’s definitely missed today.”

Friends described Bijas as a generous and giving person. After selling the restaurants, in recent years Bijas could be found working at The Fresh Market, catering for clients and consulting at Highland Park Grille.

Bijas died from heart-related issues, multiple friends said.

J. David Jameson, president and CEO of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce, remembered Up Your Alley and Olive Oils as “special” places. When Jameson was involved with economic development during his first stint in Aiken in the 1980s, he often took clients to Up Your Alley.

“We had many a good meal and good time there,” Jameson said.

Olive Oils, which specialized in Italian cuisine, also was a memorable eatery.

“I think what made them work was the owners were present, and they had a passion about serving great food,” Jameson said. “That passion was contagious for the customers who came in there.”

Up Your Alley was launched in the early 1980s in a building that dated to the early 1900s. The original restaurant closed in 2011, and it was soon reopened by new tenants as Up Your Alley Chophouse. It later became Trio Bar & Kitchen before its latest tenant, Fuse, occupied the space late last year.

The former Olive Oils location on Chesterfield Street is now the home of La Parisienne, which specializes in French pastries, bread and cuisine.

According to previous Aiken Standard articles, Connecticut natives Bijas and Shipman came for a visit to Aiken in 1981 and decided to stay. Up Your Alley opened a year later and was soon followed by Olive Oils.

Erb said he and Bijas often attended sports events together and enjoyed hanging out.

“He’s going to be greatly missed,” Erb said.

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.