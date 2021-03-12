Friends, family remember Midge Rothrock

Midge Rothrock, one of Aiken's most prominent retirees, is being remembered this weekend in connection with roles around the community.
The 77-year-old native of Chardon, Ohio, died March 11, ending a long fight with lung cancer. The Cedar Creek resident was described as "absolutely irreplaceable" by at least one of her neighbors.
She was a frequent contributor to the Aiken Standard and wrote the popular column "Smidge With Midge" that previewed events around the area.
"She was the kind of person that, after having met her for only a brief time, you felt like you'd known her all your life," said the Rev. Butch Blackwell, associate pastor of Rothrock's congregation, St. John's United Methodist Church, where Rothrock was a choir member.
"The kindness of her heart showed through into everything she did," Blackwell said. "She was welcoming, she was kind, and she made you feel a part of whatever she was doing at the time. She had a passion for God, and as a result, that passion was for people equally strongly. She loved God and neighbor beautifully."
Realtor Diane Miniard, also with St. John's, made similar comments, recalling her interaction with Rothrock on the Aiken Women's Heart Board, at church and via computer (exchanging messages and playing Words with Friends).
"She is genuinely interested in every person she meets and has the best attitude, and had the best attitude," Miniard said. "She never had a negative attitude about what she was going through, and even in the email that she sent me at the end … she was so poignant in how she expressed her feelings about everything."
Miniard added, "She's just a special lady, and she came to Aiken with the intention of getting to know and be involved, and she did. She did a beautiful job – one of those people that's happy wherever she's planted."
Rothrock grew up as one of 12 siblings, and her career, taking her from coast to coast, was as an executive in high tech, aerospace and the hospitality industry. Among her survivors, spread from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania and Florida, are two sons, their wives and three grandchildren. Her husband of 47 years, Donald, died in 2009.
Son Andrew, an engineer based in Milwaukee, recalled his mother as having begun her office years as an exceptionally fast typist who jumped quickly into managerial roles and, as she advanced, remained a strong advocate for working mothers. She "led the way showing women how to polish their business skills while never neglecting home," he wrote.
"Everyone knew in short order that working alongside Midge was to meet tough challenges head on, and she would gather up the best team as the ultimate consensus builder. Midge eventually became one of the world's foremost experts on organizational development and was sought after by major corporations in California before moving here to South Carolina," he added.
Martin, the younger of the Rothrocks' two sons, is a retired Air Force colonel now living in the vicinity of Washington, D.C. He recalled that his mom, growing up on a farm in the Cleveland area, "loved to help raise baby chicks when they were born."
He wrote, "It is fitting that Mom's memorial service will be on the day after St. Patrick's Day. She was proud of her Irish heritage. She loved potatoes and came up with about 50 ways to cook them. None of these can be duplicated because she used no recipes and improvised from whatever ingredients were on hand."
He added, "She traveled to Ireland in 2010 and made friends with cows on the farm at the bed and breakfast where she stayed."
Melanie Wofford, president of the Aiken Women's Heart Board, recalled Rothrock as someone who served the charitable organization "for many, many years, always with a smile and words of encouragement for everybody around her."
She added, "Even after she became ill, she insisted on fulfilling her duties and responsibilities and remaining active with the board."
Rothrock, she said, was "fiercely committed to our purpose," and the group is is devastated by her passing.
The Rev. Tim McClendon, St. John's senior pastor, recalled her as an outstanding asset for the church, especially in terms of hospitality and outreach, and added, "If I could clone Midge Rothrock, I would do it."
She also worked, in Aiken, with such organizations as Area Churches Together Serving and Community Care and Counseling.
Wofford noted, "After any encounter with Midge, you walked away feeling as if you had been the best part of her day, and she blessed everyone with whom she came in contact, and … also, Midge was a force of nature, and if she had an idea that she believed in, you might as well sit down and figure out how to make it work. She was that good … and also conversely, no idea that you had was too small for her to listen to. She was just a delight in every way. She's absolutely irreplaceable, and she has a huge legacy here."