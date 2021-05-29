Friends, family honor Charles Plunkett with Hometown Heroes banner in downtown Aiken

An Aiken native with a 30-year record as a Marine was the target of a friendly ambush Friday afternoon in downtown Aiken, with friends and family members of Charles Plunkett saluting him for his career and expressing thanks for his roles in their lives.
The retired colonel, a 1963 graduate of Aiken High School, now lives in Albany, Georgia, with his wife, Ann, and she was part of an effort to surprise him with a Hometown Heroes banner in Newberry Street’s festival area, with help from his sister, Gail P. Toole. Dozens of similar banners are placed around downtown Aiken in connection with Memorial Day. The banners also are displayed locally in the period around Veterans Day.
Among high-profile guests on hand was Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, who presented a proclamation from the S.C. House of Representatives, honoring and recognizing Plunkett "for his military service and outstanding commitment to our country" and describing him as a devoted family man.
Taylor also gave Plunkett a South Carolina flag that has flown over the Statehouse, and hit some of the highlights in Plunkett's life, including graduation from the University of Tennessee at Martin and his 1967 enlistment in the Marines, leading to two tours in Vietnam en route to a record that stretched through Operation Desert Storm.
"Ann and I spent 30 years traveling the United States and the world. I had the privilege of sometimes sleeping well, and sometimes scared to death … but everything was great. You never forget people at home. You never forget about the past, and this brings the past back – a great sister who takes care of me and a great wife who's taken care of me forever," he said.
"Charles has always been my rock," Toole said, addressing the assembly. "There's not enough words to tell y'all what he means to me."
She added, "Any good name in the dictionary, you can say it belongs to him, because no matter where he went, it's like he said. He never forgot his past, and he always kept in touch with his parents and me … so we've always been close."
She laughed and acknowledged that he was a first-class tour guide when family members would visit him at his various home bases around the world.