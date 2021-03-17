Friends enjoy frequent fellowship at Aiken Golf Club

Mornings with Bermuda grass underfoot are prime time for Dr. John Baxley and several of his longtime friends, all conversant in the language of birdies, backspin and bunkers.
Baxley, a retired general physician who practiced around the Aiken-Augusta area, is particularly fond of mornings spent at Aiken Golf Club. The course came to his attention by way of a pharmaceutical representative, Mike Winters, an Evans-based retiree who often plays with Baxley on Saturday mornings. Their Saturday bunch also includes two more physicians: Drs. Henry Oliver and George Pursley, along with some other neighbors fond of the ups and downs on Highland Park Drive.
They have, by Winters' estimation, teed off "every Saturday from probably the last 20 years," typically hitting the greens before anybody else.
"We're lucky that they let us do that," said Oliver, a retired obstetrician and gynecologist based in North Augusta. "We've been there for so long. Everybody just kind of shows up early, and we just fell into it."
He also touched on consistency. "We're pretty reliable. If they'll let us play, we'll be there. It doesn't matter if it's January the 8th or July the 8th."
Baxley's weekday crew, largely orchestrated by Bill Herbst, "has been in existence since the '50s, when the 'bomb plant' opened," Baxley recalled, referring to the earliest days of what is now known as the Savannah River Site.
"We meet Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and we play three-man teams ... It is a hoot. We've got a lot of retired folks, and some that aren't retired ... We even have a 96-year-old World War II vet – Louis Ready, who has three girlfriends. He's our inspiration ... and he used to caddy here, in the 1930s," Baxley said.
Herbst, a retired chemical operator from Saratoga, New York, offered some of his own background. "I came down here in 2012. My brother-in-law played here, in that group. He introduced me to it. We actually started in 2009. I came down to visit with my wife. Her sister lives down here, and we just kind of liked that area, and went on and retired .... We sold the house up there and came down here to play, and it's a challenging, challenging course. I've played a lot of courses up North, but nothing like this."
Orchestrating the weekday festivities is an Air Force veteran: Sissy Jacobs, who grew up as the daughter of a dentist who practices in both Barnwell and Aiken. "She has done a great job ever since we put her in charge of running the deal," Baxley said.
"My mother played this course," Jacobs said, bringing up the memory of Evie Watson. "Back in 1954, she won the inaugural Chamber of Commerce tournament that the women's golf association had, and there's a silver bowl in here with her name on it, and there's a picture of her and the other ladies, from the Aiken Standard ... with the trophy."
Jacobs' brother, Mike Watson, is also an Air Force veteran and part of the weekday bunch, which numbers about 50 but usually has 15-20 on any given Monday, Wednesday or Thursday. "We just want to have fun. That's the main thing, and we have all kinds of interesting rules and things we play by," Baxley said.
Jacobs responded, "I didn't know we had rules."
Baxley laughingly cited the example of "the root rule," which allows a player to move a ball off a root, to reduce the risk of breaking a club or having something bounce back into his or her face.
Warm-ups are not a major part of the package. There is no practice range, "and none of the Scottish golf courses have practice ranges, except during tournament time, when they get some sheep field or something for the pros to practice in," Baxley said.