Friday is last day for in-person voter registration

If residents want to vote in November's election but haven't registered yet, now is the time.
There are three different voter registration deadlines coming up soon. The deadline for in-person registration is Friday, Oct. 2. The deadline to register to vote online is Sunday, Oct. 4, and mail-in registration must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.
In-person voter registration can be done at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office located inside the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200.
Mail-in registration ballots should be mailed to the elections office.
In order to register to vote, residents are required to produce a valid South Carolina driver's license, a S.C. DMV ID card, S.C. concealed weapons permit, S.C. voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or a U.S. Passport.
To eligible to vote, residents must:
• Be a United States citizen
• Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election
• Be a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering
• Not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent
• Not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime
• Have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws or if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Due to changes made by the state legislature for this year’s general election, every registered voter in South Carolina will be able to vote absentee.
Those who choose to vote absentee can do so in person at the Aiken County Government Center or one of the seven newly designated satellite absentee voting locations across Aiken County. Satellite locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from Oct. 26-30.
• Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson, from Oct. 19-21.
• First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor, Oct. 12-15.
• Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener, from Oct. 26-29.
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, from Oct. 26-28.
• North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta, from Mondays-Fridays Oct. 12-30.
• Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, from Oct. 19-23.
Absentee ballots can also be mailed to the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801. Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
For more information about voting or registering to vote, visit scvotes.org or call the elections office at 803-642-2028.