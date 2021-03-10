Frequently traveled bridge in Aiken County scheduled to be replaced

A frequently traveled bridge in Aiken County is scheduled to be replaced by 2024 after a recent inspection deemed it "structurally deficient."
The bridge located on U.S. Highway 1, also known as Jefferson Davis Highway, crosses over a section of Horse Creek which flows between the Midland Valley and the Warrenville areas. The structure stamped "1950" stands approximately seven miles outside of downtown Aiken.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022.
A February inspection by the South Carolina Department of Transportation deemed the bridge structurally deficient, meaning it has one or more problems that require attention, Pete Poore with SCDOT said.
Structurally deficient does not mean the bridge is not currently unsafe for vehicle traffic. It will remain open for regular travel up to the date construction is scheduled to begin.
Throughout construction, the bridge will be open but travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Due to the proximity of the bridge to the on/off ramps accessing S.C. Highway 191, also known as Main Street, the ramps may be closed for a short duration, one at a time, to allow for reconstruction.
If the ramps are closed, a detour will be installed that utilizes the local street network to accommodate traffic, SCDOT reports.
The project which is estimated to cost $15 million, includes replacing the existing bridge's structure and realigning the roadway to meet current design and safety standards, Poore said. A minor shift in the roadway alignment will be included in the project as well.
The new bridge and roadway will match the existing two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction separated by a raised four-foot-wide concrete median, SCDOT confirms. The outside shoulders will be widened from four to 10 feet to meet current design standards.
The new bridge will also be approximately five feet higher than the existing bridge.
Work on the bridge is expected to be completed by the summer of 2024.