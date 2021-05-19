Free Lucy: Aiken neighborhood bands together over beloved missing feline

A beloved cat in one of Aiken's neighborhoods has disappeared, and her owner has filed a police report in hopes of getting her back.

Lucy, the feline in question, went missing in the neighborhood on Knox Avenue around May 3. Lucy's owner, Susie Ferrara, filed a police report five days later. Ferrara said she had recently been sent a picture of Lucy inside one of her neighbor's homes.

Ferrara said she had noticed this neighbor paying "special attention" to the cat recently, as well as feeding it. Ferrara stated she had asked the neighbor to stop feeding the cat and to leave the animal alone. This neighbor had also been setting traps in the neighborhood, according to Ferrara.

Officers with the Aiken Department of Public Safety followed up with the neighbor, who stated she did not have the cat in question, but she had been trying to take care of another neighborhood cat that she said was a stray, according to the police report.

Neighbors around Ferrara have banded together and started an effort to "free Lucy." Signs can be seen in the yards of several homes in the neighborhood along Whiskey Road, displaying messages such as "Free Lucy, she's not yours" and "Bring Lucy home." Some neighbors have even made T-shirts, according to Ferrara.

"(Ferrara) is very caring, very good to her animals," said April Branson-Gorton, one of the neighbors.

Branson-Gorton said almost everyone in the neighborhood is pet-friendly and has pets, and they all feel for Ferrara.

"Lucy is a pet that was friendly to so many people," said Drew Jernigan, one of Ferrara's neighbors. "She had a neighborhood reputation. I can’t tell you how many people would come by and walk through the neighborhood and would interact with her. She was sort of everybody’s cat, in a good way."

Jernigan said Lucy is missed by many, and they all want to see her returned safely.

The outpouring of support for Lucy has been "overwhelming," according to Ferrara. She emphasized Lucy was vaccinated, wore a collar and was never reported as a nuisance pet.

"(Lucy's) the type of the cat that when our seniors walk the neighborhood, she would come up and love on them and greet them and walk back," Ferrara said. "She just loved people and she would hang out between my house and a couple neighbors."

"I just want my beloved pet returned to me safely," Ferrara said.