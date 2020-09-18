Fort Gordon salutes POWs, MIAs

AUGUSTA — Several of Fort Gordon's leaders honored thousands of their compatriots around the world Friday morning, taking part in the Army installation's annual POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony.
Col. Shaw Pick, right, Fort Gordon's garrison commander, was the featured speaker, with dozens of listeners on hand. He acknowledged "the physical and virtual company of our brothers and sisters in arms," with the event having been made available via computer.
This year's gathering was indoors, due to weather concerns, and was smaller than usual, due to COVID-19 regulations, as Pick acknowledged.
"Though made difficult by the current public health conditions, I am honored to know that we are joined online by the national treasure that are our former POWs, proud Americans, whose service, sacrifice and patriotism took on new meaning in the most difficult circumstances. Gentlemen, you held strong. Strong to American principles and values in the face of the harshest possible conditions. You maintained your faith, your honor, and you never quit on each other," he said.
He specifically mentioned four men, representing different communities around the U.S., as having been among "a number of MIAs out there across the globe" and were successfully identified during the past year. All four of those acknowledged were killed in World War II while serving in the Pacific theater.
The foursome included Frank Athton, a Marine from Cincinnati; Thomas Johnson, a Marine from San Jose, California; Frank Nicoles, who served in the Navy and hailed from Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Clayton Banks, also a Navy man, from Dallas.
Augusta resident William Kingsberry, an Army retiree who served from 1977 to 1984 and took medical retirement, also took part in the Friday event. He acknowledged neighbors who, under normal circumstances, would have been on hand to participate.
"Unfortunately, with this coronavirus situation, I do represent those who have served, and I wish them the very best," he said. "The ex-POWs are always proud to be here ... and they do appreciate everything that we do for them."
Acknowledgement of this year's POW/MIA Recognition Day included a proclamation from the White House observing that "America’s sons and daughters have heroically safeguarded our precious freedoms and defended the cause of liberty both at home and abroad."
It referred to "the more than 500,000 prisoners of war who have endured incredible suffering and brutality under conditions of extraordinary privation, and the tens of thousands of our patriots who are still missing in action," and the effort to "commemorate their bravery and recommit to working for their long-suffering families who deserve answers and solace for their missing loved ones."
Fort Gordon's website, offering some historical perspective on the installation, notes, "Established in October, 1941, United States Army Garrison Fort Gordon, formerly known as Camp Gordon, was named after Democrat Governor and two-term Georgia Senator John Brown Gordon. The installation is home to U.S. Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Signal Corps and U.S. Army Cyber Corps."