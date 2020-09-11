Fort Gordon remembers 9/11

AUGUSTA — Firemen, police officers and military service members were part of a brief ceremony Friday morning at Fort Gordon, as the Army installation held its annual ceremony in remembrance of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The massive U.S. flag near Signal Towers, one of Fort Gordon's most prominent landmarks, was lowered to half-staff in the brief event. The morning also included four mortar blasts, each timed to represent a moment in the disasters of the day from 19 years ago. The first, in the midst of the ceremony was at 8:46 a.m., for the first plane strike on the World Trade Center.
Following were blasts at 9:03 a.m., for the second hit against the World Trade Center; 9:37 a.m., for the crash into the Pentagon; and 10:03 a.m., for the crash near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, southeast of Pittsburgh.
The narrator, Teri Ryan, noted that the assembly – much smaller than usual, in terms of on-the-scene participation – had some remote viewers.
"Whether in person or virtually, we appreciate you taking time to join us this morning to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 attacks and to recognize first responders and others whose lives were impacted that day. This shared experience links the nation together as Americans, and is woven into the fiber that binds together soldiers, Army civilians and families."
Taking a moment to speak to reporters was fireman David Edmiston, who has 31 years of experience in his trade. He is based at Fort Gordon and took part in the Friday assembly.
Edmiston, when asked about what the day brought to mind, said he was struck with "how much things have changed" since the day of the attacks.
"It was a beautiful day. I remember it just like yesterday, and ... just in a matter of minutes, everybody's world turned upside down; and the thing I was thinking of last night is, 3,000 people went to sleep last night ... and then not knowing what transpired the following morning, and it just gives you a little bit of insight," he said. "Don't ever take anything for granted, because you never know from one minute to the next what's going to happen."
Ashley Taylor, also a Fort Gordon firefighter, said she was in high school when the terrorist attacks occurred, and the day's events inspired her to choose her line of work.
"Not only that. I joined the military as a firefighter, as well; so this moment right here is forever in our hearts ... We should never forget, so I ... would love to continue to come out every year to do this, to pay honors to our fallen firefighters," Taylor said.
She also commented on the unusual nature of the annual event, with a much smaller gathering than normal, due to concerns relating to COVID-19. Participants wore masks and dozens – instead of hundreds – of people were on hand.
The end result, she said, probably included reaching out virtually "to a lot more people than could actually come onto the installation."