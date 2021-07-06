Former Aiken first sergeant promoted to lieutenant colonel of SC Highway Patrol

John Travis Manley, who served as first sergeant in Aiken in 2010, was promoted to lieutenant colonel of the South Carolina Highway Patrol on June 29.

In his new role as Deputy Commander of Operations, Manley will oversee the field majors and Troop Operations, according to a news release from Highway Patrol.

Manley has served with the Highway Patrol since August 1991. He began his career in Berkeley County and moved through multiple counties across the state throughout his career.

He was promoted to First Sergeant in Aiken in 2010, according to Highway Patrol. He moved through multiple troops since then, most recently serving as captain of Troop 1.

“Lieutenant Colonel Manley has invested 30 years and his entire career in serving the South Carolina Highway Patrol,” Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson said in a statement. “He has excelled in managing field operations as well as in an administrative capacity, where he has done an outstanding job of overseeing the agency’s transition to SmartCOP, which is our new Field Base Reporting and Records Management software."

The Surfside Beach native lives in Gilbert with his wife, Jennifer. They have three sons: Damon, Rylan and Holliston.