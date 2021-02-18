Food giveaway gets eager reception in Aiken County

GLOVERVILLE — A local congregation's weekly tradition is going strong and was in gear again Wednesday, in the form of a massive food giveaway orchestrated by Unity Outreach Church.
The congregation, in partnership with Golden Harvest Food Bank, offers free, drive-through distribution of food boxes every other Wednesday, and has its food bank open (by appointment only) on the other Wednesdays.
Wednesday's menu included truckloads of such offerings as oranges, spaghetti (sauce and pasta), chicken, vegetable soup and beans, with the Rev. Eder Herrera, of the Unity congregation, helping lead the way.
The giveaway represented a welcome discovery and "wonderful blessing" in the words of Kimberly McDonald-Walden, the founder and CEO of Augusta-based GLM2 Foundation, which is based on the concept of "God Loves Me, Too!"
McDonald-Walden, who picked up a carload of groceries, recalled the road that led her to the Gloverville visit.
"My father was a pastor, and they had lunch with several pastors every Thursday, and my father told me about Pastor Herrera, so he invited me down to talk about what we do with the GLM2 Foundation, in helping women and children in sex trafficking and domestic violence; and he said, 'You should come by the food pantry some time.' So a couple of weeks ago, I started, and I just come out and volunteer, and it's really awesome."
Herrera said the food giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis.
"Today, we probably served about 900 people," he added, as the last of the traffic cleared the church's upper parking lot. He said the food program has been in place for about 18 months.
Herrera's congregation changed its name in 2020, having been previously known as Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church. The base of operations is 188 School St.
McDonald-Walden, referring to Herrera, said, "The number of people that he feeds in this area is just astonishing, and what he does to help our foundation is just amazing, because it's very expensive, and I'm currently working with 17 adults and 35 children in the CSRA, so every little bit helps, and so, when they donate food, it's a wonderful blessing."
She said her outreach is mainly focused on the Aiken-Augusta area, but also reaches as far afield as North Carolina.