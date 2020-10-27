Firefighters douse structure fire in rural Aiken County

First responders rushed to the scene of an active structure fire Tuesday afternoon in rural Aiken County.
At approximately 1:50 p.m., dispatch reported a fully involved structure fire off Wire Road.
Fire crews from Couchton, Center and the Aiken Department of Public Safety arrived to a home billowing with smoke.
A portion of the home was completely razed by the fire.
The cause is currently unknown.
At approximately 3 p.m., crews were still on scene dousing the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.