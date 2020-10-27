You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters douse structure fire in rural Aiken County

  • Updated

First responders rushed to the scene of an active structure fire Tuesday afternoon in rural Aiken County. 

At approximately 1:50 p.m., dispatch reported a fully involved structure fire off Wire Road.

Fire crews from Couchton, Center and the Aiken Department of Public Safety arrived to a home billowing with smoke.

A portion of the home was completely razed by the fire.

The cause is currently unknown. 

At approximately 3 p.m., crews were still on scene dousing the blaze.  

No injuries have been reported. 

