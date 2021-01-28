Fire in Aiken leaves apartment destroyed and charred

The interior of an Aiken apartment was left destroyed and charred after a reported fire on Thursday afternoon.
Responders on scene said a person passing by the apartment, located just behind Citizens Park on Jehossee Drive S.E., reported the fire at approximately 1 p.m.
When fire crews arrived, the interior apartment was engulfed in flames and billowing smoke.
The apartment's residents were home during the fire and were able to escape; no injuries have been reported, authorities said on scene.
The apartment was connected to three other units. The residents of those apartments were not injured. The other units did not appear to have been damaged from the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
