Fire destroys home along Augusta Road in Aiken County

  • Updated
Hackney Fire, Firefighters, Hose and Pick
A fire destroyed a home near Hackney Street in Aiken County on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters are seen handling hot spots. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A fire razed a home near Hackney Street in Aiken County on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the blaze, first responders said. Two people escaped as the mobile home went up in flames, according to Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to have started when a burn pile, or something similar, got out of control. 

Miller, Firefighter, Hackney Fire
A firefighter, grabbing his helmet, wades through the smoke at the fire along Augusta Road on Tuesday afternoon. (Colin Demarest/Staff)

Langley and Midland Valley fire departments, Aiken County EMS, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Dominion Energy were among the responding agencies. A nearby gas line was a concern.

The Sheriff's Office had Augusta Road blocked to traffic as crews battled the fire, which produced columns of black smoke.


Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

