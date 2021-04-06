Fire destroys home along Augusta Road in Aiken County

A fire razed a home near Hackney Street in Aiken County on Tuesday.
No one was injured in the blaze, first responders said. Two people escaped as the mobile home went up in flames, according to Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to have started when a burn pile, or something similar, got out of control.
Langley and Midland Valley fire departments, Aiken County EMS, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Dominion Energy were among the responding agencies. A nearby gas line was a concern.
The Sheriff's Office had Augusta Road blocked to traffic as crews battled the fire, which produced columns of black smoke.