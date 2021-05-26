Final spring community concert is June 4 in Johnston

The final Spring Community Concert in the Park for the season will be held June 4.
The concert, which will be held 7-8 p.m., is free and open to the public, and will be held in Mims Park in front of Johnston Elementary School. The concerts are designed to present a diversity of music for concert-goers to enjoy.
Digital Vinyl will perform. A cover band, the group plays classic rock, Southern rock and blues.
This concert will be held rain or shine. In case of rain, the concert will be moved inside the Johnston Elementary School Gym.
No coolers or alcohol will be allowed. Those attending should bring their own chairs.
The Johnston Development Corporation is a nonprofit volunteer organization that works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.
For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.