You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Final spring community concert is June 4 in Johnston

Digital Vinyl

Digital Vinyl will perform June 4 as part of the Spring Community Concerts in the Park series.

 Submitted photo

The final Spring Community Concert in the Park for the season will be held June 4.

The concert, which will be held 7-8 p.m., is free and open to the public, and will be held in Mims Park in front of Johnston Elementary School. The concerts are designed to present a diversity of music for concert-goers to enjoy.

Digital Vinyl will perform. A cover band, the group plays classic rock, Southern rock and blues.

This concert will be held rain or shine. In case of rain, the concert will be moved inside the Johnston Elementary School Gym.

No coolers or alcohol will be allowed. Those attending should bring their own chairs.

The Johnston Development Corporation is a nonprofit volunteer organization that works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News