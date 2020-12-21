Fewer holiday travelers expected this year due to COVID-19 concerns, AAA reports

While the holiday season is typically marked with a high demands for vacations and traveling, AAA Travel expects a vast majority of Americans will spend the holidays at home.
AAA forecasts at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, a decline in travel of at least 29%. Most travelers cite public health concerns and travel restrictions as influences to their decisions not to travel over the year-end holidays.
On Dec. 16, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced travel may increase the chance of spreading and getting COVID-19.
The CDC continues to recommend postponing travel and staying home, as this is the best way to protect oneself and others this year.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That won’t be the case this year,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”
As many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, AAA forecasts.
Those who make the personal decision to travel should understand the risks involved and take steps to keep themselves and others safe, AAA said.
Travelers are encouraged to:
- Plan ahead:Check with state and local authorities where you are, along your route and at your planned destination to learn about local circumstances and any restrictions that may be in place.
- Follow public health guidance: Travelers should be aware of local and state travel restrictions, including testing requirements and quarantine orders and additional CDC guidance for before, during and after their travels.
- Verify before you go: Call ahead to travel destinations minimize any last minute surprises.
Travelers should remember that consistent use of face masks combined with social distancing, at least 6 feet, and regular hand washing are the best ways to lower your risk of contracting COVID-19, AAA said.
Gas prices in South Carolina averaged $1.99 per gallon, approximately 22 cents lower than than the nation's average, GasBuddy reported on Dec. 21.
For additional advice and information, AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com offer the latest state and local travel restrictions and to help determine which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along routes. Both can be found by visiting https://carolinas.aaa.com/about/media-center/aaa-at-least-34-million-fewer-americans-to-travel-this-holiday-season/.