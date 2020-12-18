Festival of Trees helps organizations shine light on causes in Aiken community

The Festival of Trees adds a touch of holiday cheer to the Aiken Visitor Center and Train Museum each year, and it also helps local businesses and organizations share information about their latest causes or general information about what they do.
This year's Festival of Trees boasts 18 entries – the most so far in its four-year run, said Hampton Wayt, tourism coordinator.
The tree decorated by the Aiken County Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) has an emphasis on adopting pets from the shelter, while the tree decorated by Aiken Senior Life Services brings awareness to the increase in meals the organization has had to deliver to its clients this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizations such as Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health and Mental Health America of Aiken County used their tree platforms to bring awareness about mental health and suicide prevention in the Aiken County community.
In the depot's downstairs area, Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health's tree has notes of good cheer and encouragement as decorations, while Mental Health America of Aiken County included decorative items like sharks on its tree, representing aspects of mental health such as depression and PTSD. But the tree also has red ribbons and hearts and tiny lightbulbs, symbols of hope and healing that the organization strives to encompass each day.
Both trees advertise Mental Health America of Aiken County's recently developed Life Savers Club, a campaign that will help fund its programs that address mental health.
"Not many people think about Christmas being a hard time for people who suffer from depression or anxiety, they see another side," said Bonnie Fulghum, executive director for Mental Health America of Aiken County.
Fulghum pointed out that there is an uptick in suicide deaths around the holiday season, and organizations like Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health and Mental Health America of Aiken County strive to bring hope and help to those who are considering the act.
Meanwhile, new organizations such as the Mom's League of Aiken are participating for the first time.
The Mom's League of Aiken was created earlier this summer. The group focuses on supplying stay-at-home and working mothers with a support system when it comes to parenting, as well as creating a way for club member's children to interact with one another.
While the children of Mom's League were not able to participate in the tree decorating due to COVID-19, the organization's tree is covered in over 100 hand-made decorations the children made.
"It gave us something special to do for the holiday ... we hope [our tree] will especially appeal to kids," said Sydney Walters, president of the Mom's League of Aiken.
The trees will remain on display at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. S.E., through Jan. 2. The center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday hours may vary.
For more information, call 803-293-7846.