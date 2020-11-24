You are the owner of this article.
breaking top story

Fatal crash reported on I-20 in Aiken County

  • Updated
I-20 Tractor-Trailer
First responders, pictured here, at the scene of the tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 20.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A tractor-trailer apparently smashed into the Bettis Academy Road overpass on Interstate 20 on Tuesday afternoon, in what the S.C. Highway Patrol described as a fatal crash.

The cause of the crash, reported around 3:35 p.m., and other details were not immediately clear; Highway Patrol said the matter was still under investigation around 5:30 p.m. Emergency crews could been seen loading a body into a car a half-hour earlier.

I-20, Tractor-Trailer, Traffic Jam
Traffic backed up on I-20 eastbound after the crash.

The tractor-trailer was shredded and pushed into the grass, almost wedged beneath the bridge. Debris littered the road. The front of the truck was, effectively, gone.

All lanes on the eastbound side of I-20 were closed at one point.

The GVW Fire Department, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol and Aiken County EMS responded to the scene.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

