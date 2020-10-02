Farmers market ready for fall produce

The Aiken County Farmers Market, located at 115 Williamsburg St., is the oldest county farmers’ market in continuous service in the same location in S.C.
Vendors sell fresh produce, baked goods, meat, honey, and dairy products, along with handmade crafts. Goods are displayed on tables built by farmers and their families of Aiken County over 50 years ago. It is open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Produce currently in season includes beans, collards, lettuce, muscadine grapes, mushrooms, pecans, onions, peppers and pumpkins.