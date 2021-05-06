Farmers market for low-income seniors returns to Aiken County this summer

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which assists low-income seniors with their produce needs, returns to Aiken County this summer.
Aiken County seniors who are aged 60 or older, possess a South Carolina driver's license or state-issued ID, and meet the income limit may qualify for a $25 coupon to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized farmers markets this summer, according to an Aiken/Barnwell Counties Community Action Agency release.
Applications, which are due by June 1, can be filled out online at dss.sc.gov.
Income eligibility is decided based on household size (a group of related or non-related individuals living together as one economic unit, as defined by the S.C. Department of Social Services):
• $1,986 monthly for a household of one.
• $2,686 monthly for a household of two.
• $3,386 monthly for a household of three.
• $4,086 monthly for a household of four.
• $4,786 monthly for a household of five.
• $5,486 monthly for a household of six.
If recipients receive confirmation of eligibility, their vouchers can be picked up at the following locations and times:
• H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road: June 7 from 9 a.m. to noon and June 9 from 1-4 p.m.
• Langley Community Center, 2710 Augusta Road, Langley: June 16 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
• Courtney Senior Center, 49 Roy Street, Wagener: June 23 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
For more information, call the Aiken/Barnwell Counties Community Action Agency at 803-648-6836, ext. 226 or 227.