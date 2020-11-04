Family teams can compete in basketball shooting contest

Aiken families can get their game on at the Aiken Turkey Jam basketball shooting competition.
Turkey Jam will be held at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Turkey Jam requires an adult/child team to compete in a timed three-point and free throw shooting contest. The winners of each age bracket will win a gift card from a local grocery store for Thanksgiving.
Children ages 4-14 are allowed to pair with a parent or guardian to compete against other family teams. Only one youth participant is allowed to register for their age bracket, however, parents/guardians can participate multiple times with different children.
The cost of registration is $5 per team. Registration will be completed with the youth participant’s name, and is due by Nov. 18. Registration can be completed in person at Smith-Hazel, 400 Kershaw St. N.E., or online at https://etrak-se1.com/etrak/cp?org=90.
For more information, call 803-642-7634.