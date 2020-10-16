Family, community release balloons in memory of 12-year-old shooting victim

Described as a happy student, full of joy and always smiling, the life of 12-year-old Edward F. McKenzie Jr. was remembered during a brief memorial service and balloon release Friday evening in Crosland Park.
McKenzie’s family released balloons, including balloon’s spelling his name, outside the Wyman Street home where he was killed in a drive-by shooter in the early morning of Oct. 10.
“I think it’s important for us to have this event because it … shows support, but it also shows we are against gun violence because that was a life, a young life, that should not have been taken so soon,” said Lynda Green, a speech therapist at North Aiken Elementary School, where McKenzie was in fifth grade.
“We also support him as a student and as a peer of North Aiken because we work together at North Aiken, and North Aiken is not just a school, it’s a family school and he was a part of our family and when you lose a family member it hurts,” she said.
Elisa Sanders-Pee, principal at North Aiken Elementary, said McKenzie was “a happy student, always smiling.”
He had recently celebrated his birthday and Sanders-Pee said he was so excited that day.
“He told our literacy coach ‘You didn’t say my name on the intercom,’ because every student gets their name stated on the intercom and … his teacher Ms. Brighthop, she made sure that we said his name on the intercom that afternoon,” she said.
The school’s guidance counselor also gave McKenzie a Lebron James jersey he wanted for his birthday, and framed a piece of artwork he had done.
Coach Betty Edwards is a teacher at Johnston Elementary School, which McKenzie previously attended, and said he was a joy.
“He had whole heart-impact. He was just full of joy, full of life and just fun. Just fun,” she said.
She said the school is hurting for McKenzie’s family – “You couldn’t help but love Ed.”
“We just want to let Ed’s family know that Ed will always, always, – long live Ed – he will always live in our hearts, we will always have a place in our heart for Ed, we love our Ed,” Edwards said.
Curtis Dawkins, a teacher at North Aiken, said the school is really going to miss McKenzie, and so the balloon release provides some closure.
“What we’re hoping more than anything is that they find the person who did it because his life was very, very important not only to his family, but to his school family, so that’s what we’re praying. That we see no more violence in this neighborhood because all of these children are important to us,” he said.
Eugene White, president of the Aiken County chapter of the NAACP, said he was heartbroken when he heard about McKenzie’s death.
He said Black lives matter no matter how they are lost – whether at the hands of police brutality, senseless violence or discrimination.
“If nothing else during this time it’s important for us to come out during this time together as a community just to show solidarity and show support, because the solutions that ultimately are going to come to solve these social situations are going to come from us resolving them as a community,” White said.
Members of McKenzie’s family briefly spoke following the balloon release, and someone in the crowd offered a prayer.
“On behalf of the family, we just need justice and need the violence to stop,” said a speaker with the family.
“Put the guns down. An innocent life is gone, and it’s not, it just isn’t right. If you know anything, if you know anybody, go take it to the police. Give them names. If you know anything, this family needs justice, they are hurting, they need answers.”
Anyone with information on the shooting that took McKenzie’s life is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.