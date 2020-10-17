Families get in the Halloween spirit at pumpkin painting event in downtown Aiken

The smell of baked ice cream cones spirited in dozens of families to Flanigan's Ice Cream Saturday, but many were already there to get their hands sticky with paint rather than ice cream.
Flanigan's held its sixth annual Pumpkin Painting Day, a simple but elegant way to get families and their children into the Halloween spirit.
The event, usually held in ice cream shop's backyard space, stretched along the greenspace of Barnwell Avenue in an effort to add some extra distance between participants, a necessity to abide to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Last year Flanigan's provided approximately 300 pumpkins for people to paint over a three-hour timeframe, and had no pumpkins to spare afterwards, said owner Renee Markiewicz.
This year, they only provided 100 pumpkins and had to add a small price tag to the usually free event to combat the effect COVID-19 has had on the business.
However, those who attended still found the same amount of joy.
"It's fun, it's messy and it gets people outside," Markiewicz said. "It makes the kids happy."
Families like the Kilmenkos attend have attended Pumpkin Painting Day before, and enjoy it as a pre-Halloween activity.
"It keeps the family active and it's inexpensive," said Anna Klimenko, a mother of three.
Markiewicz said she would consider continuing the event another weekend if the public expressed interest.