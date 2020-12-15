Eudora Farms to have very striped baby boom this holiday season

SALLEY — Staff at Eudora Farms drive-thru safari park will be seeing stripes this holiday season as several of the farm's zebras are expected to start giving birth within the next few months.
One of the new mama zebras, Zillion, gave birth to her first foal Dec. 7, and six more zebras are expected to give birth between now and late January, Eudora Farms owner Mike Nisbet said in early December.
Zillion gave birth to a healthy baby girl, though she's still a bit shaky on her knees.
"She's been nursing ... so that's good," Nisbet said.
Zillion, who is estimated to be between 8 and 9 years old and was born at Eudora Farms, has taken to motherhood very well, he added.
All the zebras are being looked after by staff and are visited regularly by veterinarian Harvey Atherton of Atherton Equine Services in Aiken.
At least six of the farm's female zebras became pregnant within weeks of each other after a new male zebra, Zeus, was introduced into the group last November.
There are a total of 12 zebras now including the newest one. One of the females and one male are too young to mate, and one additional female zebra's pregnancy condition is not yet clear, Nisbet said.
The zebras at Eudora Farm are Grant's zebras, a subspecies of the more common plains zebra, and can be pregnant up to 11 months.
With so many additional zebras on the way, Nisbet is already making plans to send some of the older zebras and their babies back to their own parks, as some were only at the park temporarily for some of Eudora Farms' educational programs.
"We might keep two or three (of the moms and their babies), and we'll make a decision if we'll do any more breeding," Nisbet said. "It'll be a good experience for people to watch them grow up."
Zillion's baby had yet to be named as of last week, but Eudora Farms has launched a naming campaign on the Eudora Farms Facebook page to let the public decide a possible name, Nisbet said.
Want to see Eudora Farms' new smallest attraction? Visit the farm at 219 Salem Lane, Salley, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Eudora Farms will close on Dec. 31 for the season and reopen March 1.
For more information, visit eudorafarms.net.