Esther Marion DAR chapter part of effort to supply 1 million masks

The Esther Marion Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has joined the national effort of creating and donating 1 million masks and other items of Personal Protective Equipment to protect essential workers and people in need in just under a year.
As of March 30, Esther Marion Chapter members have sewn and donated masks and other PPE to the Aiken Regional Medical Centers, area nursing homes and others in need. One group of ladies dusted off their sewing machines and sewed over 2,000 themselves. Others purchased fabric and helped to deliver masks throughout the area. Still others made contact with doctors’ offices and nursing facilities as well as hospitals to make sure there wasn’t a need that was unmet.
“As a country we have been fighting to keep our fellow citizens healthy and get through this pandemic, and the DAR members in our chapter wanted to do our part to give back to those working hard to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Esther Marion Chapter Regent Kathy Monahon. “We know this has been a difficult year for everyone and we wanted to do whatever we could to help take care of our community.”
Nationwide, more than 1,400 DAR chapters from all 50 states and five overseas have participated in the organization’s Service to America From Home initiative with more than 1 million PPE items donated as of March 17.
Since March 21, 2020, DAR members have made and donated 1,048,578 pieces of PPE to those in need, including 932,637 face masks and 115,941 other PPE items.
"I am exceptionally proud of what DAR members are accomplishing as part of a proud tradition of service that dates to our 1890 founding,” said Denise Doring VanBuren, DAR president general. “In difficult times like these, we know that it is not the emergency that defines us, but how we respond to it.”
The DAR’s work on the mask-making project hearkens back to a long tradition of service to America. DAR members organized the DAR Hospital Corps during the Spanish-American War. During World War I, DAR loaned its national headquarters land in downtown Washington, D.C., to the federal government for a temporary office building housing 600 people working on the war effort. During World War II, the DAR worked with the American Red Cross and loaned its buildings to support the war effort, even housing a day nursery for children in its basement for working military spouses.
For DAR membership inquiries and other questions about the Esther Marion Chapter, call Monahon at 803-648-9925 or email kmonahon@atlanticbb.net. For more information about the DAR, visit www.dar.org.
If any organizations or individuals in Aiken County need masks to be delivered email the Esther Marion DAR chapter at esthermariondar@gmail.com.