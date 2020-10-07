Esther Marion DAR chapter mails care packages to deployed service women

The Esther Marion Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution members recently responded to an urgent call to mail packages to deployed servicewomen.
In one week the chapter was able to collect enough personal care items to send five packages containing items such as soap, shampoo, pens, feminine hygiene products and more.
The Esther Marion Chapter NSDAR meets every other month on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Due to the Coronavirus, the meetings are currently being held via Zoom. The group's next meeting is Nov. 10.