breaking top story

Emergency crews responding to fatal crash on I-20 in Aiken County

I-20 Tractor-Trailer
Emergency crews are responding to a reportedly fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A tractor-trailer appears to have smashed into the Bettis Academy Road overpass on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

S.C. Highway Patrol lists the crash as a fatality on its real-time traffic website.

The eastbound side of the interstate is down to one lane near Exit 11 as emergency crews respond. Traffic is backed up but flowing.

The crash was reported around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The GVW Fire Department, Aiken County Sheriff's Office and Aiken County EMS is on scene.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

