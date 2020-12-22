Eleven have filed for North Augusta municipal election

The candidate pool for the North Augusta municipal election in 2021 has filled, with candidates filing in both major parties.
Eleven people have filed as candidates in North Augusta’s upcoming municipal election – three for mayor and eight for City Council.
The filing period closed Monday at noon for the April 27, 2021 election.
Three have filed to run for mayor: Briton Williams and Stetson Corbitt, who filed with the North Augusta Republican Party, and Richard Adams, who filed with the Aiken County Democratic Party.
Current, North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit is not running for reelection.
Eight people have filed to run for City Council. Elizabeth Jones, David Buck, Jenafer McCauley, David McGhee, Pat Carpenter, Ronnie DeLaughter and Dave Leverett each filed with the North Augusta Republican Party. Trina Mackie filed to run for City Council with the Aiken County Democratic Party.
Three City Council seats are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Carpenter, McGhee and Fletcher Dickert. Dickert is not running for reelection.
Corbitt, Leverett and Jones are not new to the City Council race. The three ran for City Council in 2019 with the North Augusta Constitution Party. DeLaughter has also run for City Council before, in 2015.
Richard Adams, candidate for mayor
Adams said his platform will focus on “city, community and culture,” adding people in the city are “stronger together.”
“I decided to run because there’s a certain number of residents in this city who are extremely disenfranchised. It’s almost like we live in someone else’s city, I want to develop an atmosphere that is conducive to everyone,” Adams said.
Stetson Corbitt, candidate for mayor
“I am running to re-instill confidence in North Augusta government with the people. I intend to do that through good communication with our citizens and transparency – true transparency – in government,” Corbitt said.
“The other major thing I’m looking to accomplish is to push the vision of Riverside Village to completion. We’ve gone a very long time with having undeveloped property that was supposed to come out of the ground all at the same time and that undeveloped property is the financial structure for which North Augusta is going to pay for the ballpark. I would like to see Riverside Village completed. I love the concept of Riverside Village,” Corbitt said, adding he lives near the development.
Briton Williams, candidate for mayor
Williams said he is running “for the future of North Augusta.”
“We have talented people that live here that love North Augusta and I believe collaboration is the key to bringing them together for the betterment of our community. We do that by communicating better in more consistent and various ways. We do that by making our downtown the heartbeat of our community. We do that by making tourism a priority so we can improve our quality of life. I have built relationships for 27 years in North Augusta and I believe we can achieve great things together as a community,” Williams said.
David Buck, candidate for City Council
Buck was born and raised in North Augusta, he said, and noted it’s time for him to give back to the city now he has more free time.
He mentioned he would like to get the new Public Safety headquarters built. He mentioned there are issues with transparency in the duty government and he hopes to change that.
Regarding the Riverside Village development, Buck said he wants to “see that continue to succeed.”
Pat Carpenter, incumbent candidate for City Council
“I am running for reelection for North Augusta City Council because I love serving the citizens of North Augusta. I want to see this city to continue to grow; people are my love,” Carpenter said.
“I have grown up in this city along with family. I am so thankful God has allowed me to serve all these years.”
She said the city has several projects to finish, and she would love to be on council to finish those projects.
“God continue to bless North Augusta,” Carpenter said.
Elizabeth Jones, candidate for City Council
Jones said she is running for office to bring accountability to North Augustans by being fiscally responsible with tax dollars and leveraging for the best use of funds, being accessible to all citizens, being transparent and ensuring quality services for all of the community.
“We can all be for North Augusta,” she said.
Dave Leverett, candidate for City Council
Leverett said he wanted to extend the voice and representation of those who have been lifelong residents of North Augusta.
He said he is not the voice of those people but wants to be one to promote their side of things.
“I want to be sure people who have given their lives, invested their dreams and raised their family are not overlooked as North Augusta moves forward,” Leverett said.
Trina Mackie, candidate for City Council
Mackie said she wants to be the voice for citizens on City Council.
“I am running because I decided it was time for me to get off the sidelines and get involved. I believe in continued growth in North Augusta but also want to see balanced growth and balanced representation in North Augusta. I feel it is important that everyone is represented and everyone feels a part of the process,” Mackie said.
Jenafer McCauley, candidate for City Council
“I am running for City Council to continue improving the quality of life of our residents,” McCauley said.
“My key focus is helping initiatives for a vibrant/growing downtown, communication to citizens and enhancements to our Greeneway,” she said.
David McGhee, incumbent candidate for City Council
“I want to continue serving the city of North Augusta as I have so far, I plan to continue to be a strong voice and use strong leadership to continue to work for the city of North Augusta and its citizens as we continue to move forward in some of our economic development projects,” he said.
McGhee said he will continue to support the continuation of the Greeneway, and push forward the construction of the new Fire Station No. 1 and North Augusta Public Safety headquarters.
“I love the city of North Augusta and want to participate at this level to serve the people.”
DeLaughter could not be reached for comment by The Star's press time.