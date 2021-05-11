Effect of Colonial Pipeline shutdown felt in Aiken; attorney general implements price gouging statute

Gasoline was in short supply Tuesday in Aiken and surrounding areas as stations began to run out of fuel in the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.
Many residents said they visited several pumps to reach long wait times or to find no fuel available. Colonial Pipeline learned of this cyberattack May 7 and is attempting to understand and resolve the issues present, according to a news release on the company’s website.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation pointed the blame for the shutdown to the Russian cyber-criminal group DarkSide, according to the bureau’s website. According to the Associated Press, Colonial Pipeline hopes operations are restored by the weekend. The Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster stated via Twitter that there was “no need to rush” to fill gas tanks or to hoard fuel.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday that an “abnormal disruption” in the fuel market occurred after the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline. This allowed him to implement the state’s price gouging statute.
This means that anyone who rents or sells the commodity with “an unconscionable price” would be charged with price gouging. Any price gougers will be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 fine or 30 days in jail. Citizens are urged to “remain vigilant” of price gouging, according to a news release.
There were reports of gas stations in the Southeast running out of gasoline, according to Gasbuddy.com, which tracks outages and prices.
By Tuesday, more than 1,000 gas stations had run out of gasoline, shortages primarily driven by panic buying.
“A lot of that is because they’re selling three or four times as much gasoline that they normally sell in a given day, because people do panic,” said Tom Kloza, a veteran analyst with S&P’s Oil Price Information Service. “It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
The states most dependent on the pipeline include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, he said.
Associated Press reports were used in this article.