EdVenture honoring Aiken pediatric dentist with Dr. Rocky Day on Friday

EdVenture, Columbia’s educational children’s museum, is honoring the life of Aiken pediatric dentist Dr. Rocky Napier with Dr. Rocky Day on Friday, July 16.
Napier died in March and was a board member at EdVenture and active with several statewide nonprofits and professional organizations, including the South Carolina Dental Association.
The day will feature games, videos and educational materials for children to understand the importance of taking care of their teeth – all done in memory of Napier’s unique and caring attitude toward children and the community.
Admission is $11.95 for children and adults. All guests age 3 and older are required to wear masks.
All the activities are free with paid admission, and free oral health kits will be giving to children. Friday is also free for dentists.
The schedule of activities will be as follows:
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. — Marshmallow Teeth Activity
• 11 a.m. — Happy, Healthy Hurray: EdVenture’s new Oral Health Education will play on television screens in the first-floor lobby.
• 11-11:30 a.m. — Acid Attack! And Make Your Own Toothpaste
• Noon — Happy, Healthy Hurray: EdVenture’s new Oral Health Education will play on television screens in the first-floor lobby.
• 2 p.m. — Happy, Healthy Hurray: EdVenture’s new Oral Health Education play on television screens in the first-floor lobby.
• 2-2:30 p.m. — Acid Attack! And Make Your Own Toothpaste
• 3 p.m. — Happy, Healthy Hurray: EdVenture’s new Oral Health Education will play on television screens in the first-floor lobby.
• Egg carton flossing, animal mandibles and toothbrushing demonstrations in the Imaginarium throughout the day.
For more information, visit edventure.org.