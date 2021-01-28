Edgefield prison inmate dies from COVID-19, Aiken County continues to see cases among inmates

An Edgefield federal prison inmate was pronounced dead Tuesday following complications from COVID-19 as cases continue to be reported in both Edgefield and Aiken counties' prisons.
Robert Horton, 52, was sentenced in the Western District of North Carolina to a 188-month sentenced for conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He had been in custody at Federal Correction Institution Edgefield since June 18, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release.
On Jan. 5, Horton tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed into isolation, the bureau of prisons reports. The same day, he was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation due to decreased oxygen saturation and dehydration.
On Jan. 14, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. Horton was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
Health professional determined Horton had long-term, existing medical conditions which the Center for Disease Control lists as risk factors for developing a more severe COVID-19 disease.
This is the FCI Edgefield's second death related to COVID-19. Barry Johnson, 48, was pronounced deceased on Sept. 23, 2020. He tested positive for the virus on Aug. 16, 2020.
Johnson also reportedly had long-term, pre-existing conditions, the bureau of prisons stated in a news release Sept. 25, 2020.
Edgefield's federal prison currently has 20 cases among inmates and 23 cases among staff. A total of 201 inmates have recovered from the virus. Ten staff members at the prison have recovered as well.
COVID-19 at the Aiken County detention center
Like other prisons across the country, the Aiken County detention center has seen its share of COVID-19 cases among both inmates and staffer; however, there have been no cases of death caused by the virus, Lt. Nick Gallam with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The local detention center has seen approximately 62 cases among inmates and nine cases among staff. One inmate required hospitalization.
"We are set up now as a DHEC testing site," Gallam said. "Within the last few weeks, we have the rapid, so we're now doing those. We're testing anyone who has symptoms."
In addition to testing, the Aiken County detention center has taken several other precautions including requiring all staff and inmates to wear face masks. Recreation time for inmates has been limited to ensure adequate social distancing."
Inmate staff members were recently given the opportunity to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Aiken County's Emergency Management Department.
By order of Gov. Henry McMaster, prisons and detention centers in South Carolina are still not allowed to have in-person visitation to limit the spread of the virus.
In Aiken County, Gallam said the detention center is seeing a slower spread than what the surrounding community is experiencing; however, that doesn't mean there will not be future cases at the detention center.
"I would say we're holding our own, and we're getting through it; but we are going to continue to have positive cases," Gallam said.