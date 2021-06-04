Dual enrolled student wins public speaking contest at USC Aiken

The Department of Communication at USC Aiken held a public speaking competition featuring students from across the university this spring.
The event was held virtually, and included the top 10 students across all the public speaking sections at USCA. Students gave persuasive speeches on topics such as abolishing the electoral college, the detrimental effects of plastic bag usage, the negative effects of beauty standards on social media and the significance of stopping animal testing.
Dr. Jason Munsell, associate professor of communication, Dr. Rachel Whitten, assistant professor of communication and Dr. David Munson with the Texas A&M University Department of Communication, served as judges for the competition.
First place winner, Haley Huynh, presented a speech titled "Early Foreign Language Education." Huynh is a dual enrolled Aiken Scholars student. She said the competition was a milestone for her, "I'm really thrilled that this particular speech gained recognition because it truly is a topic that is dear to my heart, and my goal in participating was really just to reflect that. I grew up never being the most talkative person, and to receive this honor not only as a student at USCA, but a dual enrollment student, really just shows how far I've come and the potential that those who don't speak out much have."
Spring winners: Haley Huynh, "Early Foreign Language Education," first place; Simon Berry, "Defending the Abolition of the Electoral College and Adoption of Ranked Choice Voting," second place; and Mary Cecil, "Plastic Bag Pollution," third place.
Fall winners: Eliyana Brown, "Building Blocks of STEM in South Carolina," first place; Amaya Emmons, "The Decriminalization of Drugs,' second place; and Rebekah Jollie, "Stop Breaking the Clock: Keeping a Consistent Time in the U.S.," third place.
Contestants included: Bradlee Hook, Anthony Longobardo, Iris Nichols, Christian Reagin, Jewell Russell, Blaire Vaughn and Madeline Whitaker.