Dragway offers fast trip down memory lane

JACKSON — Detroit steel from the days of John Wayne, Richard Petty and Marilyn Monroe was on display – and moving at 120-plus mph – Saturday at Carolina Dragway, as the track played host to racing by the Southeast Gassers Association.
Six hours of competition, with racers coming from around the Carolinas and Georgia, and as far afield as Ohio and Indiana, featured dozens of American cars (and a few trucks) mostly from the 1950s into the 1960s, and all heading into the home stretch of an 11-race series set to wrap up a few days before Thanksgiving.
The “gassers” name comes from the vehicles being powered by gasoline, rather than such fuels as nitromethane or methanol. Competition is on the basis of covering an eighth of a mile, which top drivers accomplish in less than six seconds.
The session's fastest drivers among the various categories were Rocky Platt (of Atlanta, driving "Dixie Twister," a replica of his father's 1965 Chevrolet II Fastback), Josh Pruitt (of Inman, in "Young Blood," a 1963 Ford Fairlane), Wayne Swofford (of Fingerville, driving "Leroy," a 1966 Chevrolet II) Ben Christopher (of Boiling Springs, handling "Happy Daze," a 1966 Chevrolet II; and Rick Varner (Kannapolis, North Carolina, driving "Dirt Man," a 1963 Chevrolet Biscayne).
Saturday's event included "trying to take our fans back to a reenactment of a 1960s drag race," said race announcer David Lancaster, of Chesnee, who serves SEGA events spread among locales as far-flung as Dayton, Ohio and Holt, Florida, with other stops in Alabama and the Carolinas.
He said Carolina Dragway was up to the task, with a wreck-free outing and only a couple of broken drive shafts for the track's crew to handle. "We've been very fortunate."
He estimated the crowd at somewhere between 1,500 and 1,800, in terms of fans, along with several hundred more people among the drivers, their crews and dragway employees looking to help keep things running smoothly.
"We were glad to be able to get the event off as scheduled," he added, noting that 2018 and 2019 events ran into trouble due to rough weather that resulted in Saturday racing being postponed until the next day.
Among the spectators was Danny Brown, whose connection with the dragway go back to his childhood, in the 1950s, when the facility was new. The spectators seemed to appreciate the nostalgia angle, he said, and he pointed out the challenge that SEGA drivers face in terms of being required to use a stick shift in looking to cover an eighth of a mile as quickly as possible.
Lancaster said the field included about 80 cars. The youngest driver was Colby Welch, 17, from Warsaw, Illinois, handling a car that is more than three times his age – a 1965 Ford Ranchero.
One of the top drivers on the circuit is Danny Byrd, an 80-year-old from Sikeston, Missouri, but Byrd did not make the trip for the Aiken County engagement, due to health concerns, Lancaster said, adding, "He's always a top-five car when he shows up."
SEGA, which is based in Columbus, North Carolina, normally has a season running from March through late November.