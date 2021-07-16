Dr. Rocky Day at children’s museum honors legacy of Aiken pediatric dentist

Dr. Rocky Day was held Friday at EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia.
The S.C. Dental Association helped with the event to honor the life and legacy of Aiken pediatric dentist Dr. Rocky Napier.
Napier passed away in March and was a board member at EdVenture and active with several statewide nonprofits and professional organizations including the S.C. Dental Association.
The day featured games, videos and activities for kids including proper flossing and brushing techniques and how to make toothpaste. Kids also took home free health kits.