You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Dr. Rocky Day at children’s museum honors legacy of Aiken pediatric dentist

Dr. Rocky Day was held Friday at EdVenture Children’s Museum in Columbia.

The S.C. Dental Association helped with the event to honor the life and legacy of Aiken pediatric dentist Dr. Rocky Napier.

Rocky Napier

Rocky Napier

Napier passed away in March and was a board member at EdVenture and active with several statewide nonprofits and professional organizations including the S.C. Dental Association.

The day featured games, videos and activities for kids including proper flossing and brushing techniques and how to make toothpaste. Kids also took home free health kits.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News