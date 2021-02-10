Dozens of deer already killed in second Woodside neighborhood cull

Forty-seven deer had been culled in the upscale Woodside community as of earlier this week.

The thinning of the herd was approved by the city of Aiken late last month, after the S.C. Department of Natural Resources signed off and stricter, more-local requirements were met.

The killing and harvesting, which the Woodside Property Owners Association set aside tens of thousands of dollars for, is cleared to continue overnight, Sunday through Thursday, until Feb. 25, according to a letter from Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh. No shooting is planned for Feb. 14.

The cull underway is the second such operation in the Southside neighborhood. One hundred deer were killed in the first sweep in 2020.

Culls in Aiken – controversial as they are – were made possible in late 2019 by an update to city code. Generally speaking, wildlife management practices are backed by state law.