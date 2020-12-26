Downtown Aiken enjoys post-Christmas commerce

Some folks spent a quiet afternoon shopping in downtown Aiken Saturday, taking advantage of holiday sales and time off from work.

Brooke Thomas, owner of Ginger Bee Boutique, said the store had a busy morning.

"It's been a steady flow throughout the entire day," Thomas said.

Ginger Bee Boutique is still in its first year of business. Thomas, a recent USC Aiken graduate, opened her women's apparel shop in July.

"Going into it with COVID and everything, I didn't have very high expectations, but so far, my expectations have been completely blown out of the water," Thomas said.

Aiken Antique Mall also attracted post-Christmas shoppers Saturday. Virginia Wayt, an employee at the store, said there were more customers than usual that morning.

"We usually have a strong showing right before Christmas, and it's mostly afterwards people just trying to get out of the house, which of course we don't mind," Wayt said.

Some booths at Aiken Antique Mall offered holiday sales. Wayt said sales and clearances depend on each dealer.

"I just love encouraging people to shop small, because instead of helping big corporations, you're helping some little girl get ballet slippers," Wayt said.