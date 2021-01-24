Don't be silent: Speaker calls for action during MLK celebration

"Wake up."
These were the two words Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis said during Saturday's annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration to those who believe King's dream of equality has been achieved.
Artis, the president of Benedict College in Columbia, was the event's keynote speaker, which was held virtually this year because of health and safety concerns. Artis has been the college's president since 2017 and was the first woman to serve in that role.
The event's theme was "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," which is a quote from King's "Letter from a Birmingham Jail."
This quote provided the topic for Artis' speech. She implored everyone to wake up to the injustice of the world around them, especially as it pertains to those in the Black community.
"Although we no longer live in an era of mass lynchings, we have not crossed over into an idyllic post-racial era," Artis said.
She emphasized that everyone must take intentional and purposeful actions to help make Dr. King’s dream a reality, instead of staying silent. Everyone has to commit to doing what’s right, no matter the cost.
"Are we going to be satisfied as long as injustice does not affect us personally, or will we stand and give voice to the voiceless, recognizing that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere?" Artis asked.
Artis closed by saying that people get to choose each day if they will follow King's example, and she hopes each person will search their souls and find their moral compass.
"For if we do that, we will truly live out his ideal: justice everywhere for everyone," Artis said.
The event was presented by Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken. Besides Artis' speech, the event included the recognition of the winners of the annual creative visual and essay contests and the recipients of the Human & Civil Rights Champion Awards.
For those who didn't see the event and wish to, visit Aiken Tech's YouTube page to watch a recording.