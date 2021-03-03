Donations help expand special needs arts programs at Aiken Center for the Arts

With funding from two nonprofit organizations, Aiken Center for the Arts is able to once again offer special needs art camps in the summer and will expand workshops throughout the year.
On Feb. 16, The Gifting Tree Foundation presented Aiken Center for the Arts with a donation of $4,800 to expand the special needs arts camps. Last year, Gifting Tree donated $3,000.
“We are pleased to once again partner with the Aiken Center for the Arts to offer this program,” said Don Cheeks, chairman of the of The Gifting Tree Foundation. “I witnessed this program last year, and we are happy to expand our donation so that these sessions for special needs individuals can be continued throughout the year.”
This is the second year The Gifting Tree has funded a week of arts camp to those ages 14 and older in Aiken County living with physical and cognitive disabilities. With the addition $1,800 in this year’s donation, Aiken Center for the Arts will expand the program and add six one-day workshops throughout the year.
“What’s really exciting to me is that it’s going to make the arts center even more of a community art center,” said Caroline Gwinn, the executive director of the Aiken Center for the Arts. “This gives these individuals a place where they belong and feel comfortable. It really is such a special time, and those feelings stay with us throughout the year.”
In addition, Aiken Performing Arts, which has granted funds to Aiken Center for the Arts for the past four summers, is again continuing to grant funds in support of a week-long art and music camp to special needs children ages 13 and younger.
“The collaborative support of these nonprofits is a shining example of how we can together make a big impact on the quality of life for everyone in Aiken,” Gwinn said. “Art is for everyone, and with the support of The Gifting Tree and Aiken Performing Arts, Aiken Center for the Arts will be able to offer programming in the summer and throughout the year to those in our community living with physical and cognitive disabilities.”
The 2021 art and music camps for special needs children and adults are scheduled for June 7-11 and June 14-18. For more information, visit aikencenterforthearts.org or call 803-641-9094.