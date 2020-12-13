Donation adds to Silent Tears match campaign for Aiken's Cumbee Center

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions has recently pledged its support to the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons with a charitable contribution in the amount of $10,000.
This commitment follows the announcement that Cumbee Center was one of five centers chosen by the Silent Tears organization to participate in the 2020 Emergency Match campaign. The campaign seeks to amplify money raised by the centers that serve the most impoverished areas of the state. Silent Tears is matching all contributions two to one, tripling the impact.
"We’re proud to contribute to an organization like the Cumbee Center that has continued to provide important services in our region during the pandemic. We hope more companies and donors will join in this campaign to meet the full match, now more than ever," said Stuart MacVean, president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.
The centers that help survivors of violence have faced enormous unanticipated costs during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Fewer people are donating, federal funding has been cut, and fundraising events have been cancelled. The needs of a pandemic-impacted community evolve over time, so sustained and strategic giving and planning is needed to build resiliency. Continued support from corporations and partners like SRNS is critical," said Jessica Coach, executive director of Cumbee Center.
"The Silent Tears match campaign and generous contribution of SRNS will help us strengthen our capacity, expand our service options by developing alternative, longer term housing and make services more accessible for underserved populations," said Coach.
Cumbee Center has reached 75% of its goal of $62,500. It hopes to achieve the maximum match of $125,000 resulting in a net of $187,500. The match campaign ends Dec. 31.
Contributions can be made online at www.cumbeecenter.org or checks made payable to Cumbee Center can mailed to PO Box 1293 Aiken, SC 29802.