Dollar General store to be built on Augusta Road in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE — Before long, there will be a new Dollar General at 1161 Augusta Road.
The building currently at that address was being demolished Thursday.
Most recently, the structure was the home of Minitor Market, a grocery store operated by brothers David and Mel Minitor, which closed in 2017. Before they took over the business late in 2014, it was known as the Warrenville Supermarket.
In September, Trotter General LLC purchased the property for $180,000 from Robert F. Gurley, according to Aiken County land records.
Trotter General LLC is associated with Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate in Augusta.
“We can confirm that it’s a Dollar General. We don’t have a whole lot of information that we can release other than that right now,” said Dennis Trotter of Jordan Trotter when asked during a telephone interview Thursday what was going to be built on the land.
Trotter added that Jordan Trotter is “a development partner with Dollar General” and that the new store on Augusta Road “will be open in the spring (of 2021).”
Augusta Road also is known as South Carolina Highway 421.
Founded in 1939, Dollar General is a chain that has more than 16,000 stores in more than 40 states, according to dollargeneral.com.
There are two existing Dollar Generals with Warrenville addresses. One is at 2581 Jefferson Davis Highway and the other is at 2261 Pine Log Road.