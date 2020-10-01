DOE documents offer another look at Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative at USC Aiken

The Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative is expected to cover tens of thousands of square feet on an acres-large tract at USC Aiken, newly published U.S. Department of Energy documents show.

The potentially 70,000-square-foot facility, seen as a means to modernize a swath of the Savannah River National Laboratory as well as support the department’s nuclear cleanup mission, would sit on 4.5 on-campus acres.

Exactly where on campus the footprint would go, a new request for information and draft statement of work do not say. But a large sign advertising the future AMC overlooks Trolley Line Road. And last week, USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said she no longer sees an intramural field near the softball stadium.

Instead, “I see the state-of-the-art DOE Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.”

A 3D model of the prospective facility was unveiled Sept. 24 with the help of Paul Dabbar, the Energy Department’s under secretary for science.

The documents the Energy Department released late last month – the request for information and the draft statement of work, two early steps in the grander procurement process – pitch the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative as laser-focused on research and development, both behind and in front of closed doors.

The documents also provide a finer look at the sort of amenities and programming the AMC will play host to: office space and conference rooms, chemistry and engineering labs, workspaces and architecture "that inspires creativity" and innovation.

“Here,” Jordan said Sept. 24, “the national lab’s talent pool’s considerable research capabilities will be leveraged beyond the site to enhance the 21st-century industry and manufacturing.”

Having the facility at USC Aiken, Dabbar told the Aiken Standard in an interview, leverages local expertise, proximity to Fort Gordon in Georgia, and other long-standing investments at the Savannah River Site.