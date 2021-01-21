Doctors Care updates residents on scheduling second vaccine dose

Doctors Care announced plans Thursday for residents to schedule their second COVID-19 vaccine shot at the company's facilities.
Many Aiken County residents had been frustrated with Doctors Care because they had received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose there and had not had their second dose scheduled.
The company said Thursday that it has developed an internal process to schedule second dose vaccinations for patients who received their first dose through Doctors Care.
In a statement, Doctors Care said its "vaccine team is in the process of reaching out to all patients who received their first dose of vaccine through us to schedule the second dose."
In a scheduling email sent to residents who have received their first dose, the organization urges people to not call the centers directly.
"We have a special vaccine team that is coordinating this effort to ensure the fastest methods are used to get our patients scheduled in the appropriate timeframe," reads the email.
This process is being done as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, does not currently offer a distinction for residents to schedule a second dose.
State Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, said he had received dozens of email from constituents about the issues they've had with Doctors Care. Young said he reached out to Doctors Care every day since Friday, Jan. 15, with the exception of Saturday, to try to get the situation fixed and is pleased that it's resolved.
Doctors Care assures patients that it is working to ensure all patients are able to receive their second dose within the recommended window for the vaccine. The recommended time between Pfizer vaccine doses is 21 days, while the Moderna is 28 days. However, there is no maximum interval, according to the CDC.
Doctors Care has 54 locations in South Carolina.