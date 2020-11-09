DeChambeau latest golfer to embrace distance craze

Bryson DeChambeau walks to the 15th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau walk up the 15th fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Bryson DeChambeau arrives at the driving range during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Justin Thomas prepares to tee off on the 17th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Tiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Dustin Johnson hits on the fourth fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Dustin Johnson hits out of the rough on the third fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Patrick Reed walks with his caddie on the second fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Tiger Woods hits on the 10th fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
AUGUSTA — It’s not unusual for golf to have a powerful figure who transforms the game.
A century ago, it was Bobby Jones. Sixty years ago, it was Jack Nicklaus. And 20 years ago, it was Tiger Woods.
Now it’s Bryson DeChambeau’s turn to make the golf world topsy-turvy.
Sung Kang, of South Korea, checks his notes as walks along the second fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Lee Elder, right, and Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club posed for a picture on the first tee at the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced today that Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament 45 years ago, will be honored by establishing scholarships in his name and inviting him to be an Honorary Starter for the 2021 Masters. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Tiger Woods walks to the 16th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
A course worker waters the third hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas walk to the 10th tee during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
With no spectators in attendance, Fred Couples putts on the 10th green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Patrick Reed hits to the third green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Cameron Champ walks down the second fairway with his caddie during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Waiters at the Augusta National Golf Course clean tables during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Kyle Bowen, a driving range caddie, wears a mask during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
A course worker blows leaves off the third green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Shugo Imahira, of Japan, walks down the third fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Patrick Reed walks with his caddie on the second fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum
Jones, Nicklaus and Woods each did it with a combination of raw power and skillful touch that produced major championships in double-digit totals for each.
DeChambeau enters this week’s Masters Tournament as the odds-on favorite, even though his best finish at Augusta National Golf Club is a tie for 21st in 2016 when he was still an amateur.
The message, clearly, is this: Distance matters.
“I don’t want to alarm anybody,” DeChambeau said after a pre-Masters scouting trip to Augusta. “I don’t want to come off as bragging, but the golf course does play shorter now for me.”
DeChambeau’s transformation to one of the longest hitters in the game has turned the debate over distance into one of golf’s hot-button issues. DeChambeau eschewed accuracy for length in the recent U.S. Open at Winged Foot, and he used his strength and length for a six-shot victory. He didn’t worry about tee shots winding up in the rough; he was close enough to the green that he could use a shorter club to cut through the tall grass.
“Driving is such a huge part of the game, and it’s so advantageous if you’re able to get the ball out there,” Woods said last month. “It just makes the game so much easier.”
The difference is that Jones, Nicklaus and Woods were in a class pretty much by themselves when it came to length off the tee. Now, DeChambeau is joined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and plenty of others who can dial up 350-yard drives on demand. DeChambeau is leading the PGA Tour in driving distance with an average of 344.4 yards.
During a practice round Monday at the Masters, DeChambeau, Woods, Justin Thomas and Fred Couples played the second nine together. Even without patrons in attendance, they had the largest gallery of the day as a couple of dozen media members tracked them around the course.
“Obviously, with the length, I’ve had to relearn the golf course,” DeChambeau said afterward. “So many holes that play differently, especially with this wind.”
Case in point was the par-5 13th hole. DeChambeau had just a pitching wedge for his second shot into the 510-yard hole.
“That was kind of fun,” he said. “I asked Tiger what he hit into No. 11 back in 1997, and he said pitching wedge. I hit the same thing today. It’s a little downwind today.”
DeChambeau made one giant leap recently when he carried a golf ball more than 400 yards in the air. He hasn’t played in a PGA Tour event in a month, instead putting his focus on practicing as he experimented with unveiling a 48-inch driver at the Masters.
But that sounds like it’s off the table after DeChambeau’s recent work at Augusta National.
“It’s not right. I won’t use it until it’s right,” he said. “Not everything I do works. I won’t do it until it’s right.”
Aiken’s Kevin Kisner is among those impressed with DeChambeau’s transformation.
“Hat’s off to him to take that time and put that amount of work and energy into changing his body, changing the way he performs,” Kisner said. “I would say he’s in the 1% who would put forth that much effort to make it happen.
“I think it’s his to lose for sure. If he’s hitting the driver well, it’s going to be almost impossible to beat him.”
Augusta National has constantly seen changes since it opened in the early 1930s. Nicklaus dominated the course in 1965, prompting Masters co-founder Jones to issue his famous quote: “Jack Nicklaus is playing an entirely different game – a game with which I’m not familiar.” Woods combined brute strength and uncommon touch in the short game when he broke the Golden Bear’s records for 72-hole score and margin of victory in his landmark 1997 win.
Thanks to leaps and bounds in technology, then-Chairman Hootie Johnson ordered up a massive renovation for the 2002 Masters and followed up with more changes in 2006. But it still hasn’t prevented the current crop of players from hitting short irons into par-5s – think Bubba Watson cutting the corner at No. 13 and having a flip wedge into the hole – and minimizing the “shot values” that Jones held so dear.
Augusta National’s two most recent chairmen, Billy Payne and Fred Ridley, have been loathe to implement a “Masters ball” that limits the distance.
Critics of the distance craze point the blame at golf’s governing bodies: the U.S. Golf Association and the Royal & Ancient. A lot of studies on distance have been commissioned, but the bottom line is they have not slowed down technology. The governing bodies have targeted March 2021 for the next phase of their Distance Insights Project.
Nicklaus, the game’s elder statesman, has long advocated for rolling the ball back. Others have suggested bifurcation, or one set of rules for professionals and another for amateurs. All agree that continuing to add length, as Augusta National did more than a decade ago, is not the answer.
“They should have been worried a long time ago, but the genie’s out of the bag now,” Woods said of the governing bodies. “It’s about what we do going forward and how soon can they do it.”
DeChambeau, though, knows the old golf adage well: Drive for show and putt for dough. He’ll need to do both if he wants to don the green jacket.
“Length is great guys, but it’s still about wedging and putting around here,” he said Monday. “If you don’t do that well, you’re not going to win.”