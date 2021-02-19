You are the owner of this article.
top story

Crews battle fully involved semi-truck fire in Aiken neighborhood

  • Updated

Billows of black smoke filled the skies of Aiken on Friday afternoon as crews rushed to douse the flames of a fully engulfed 18-wheeler. 

At approximately 11:30 a.m., dispatch reported a call from an 18-wheeler on fire at a residence on Mountain Laurel Drive. 

The owner of the semi-truck told police he started up the truck Friday morning and went back into his house to get ready to go to work.

When he came back outside, flames were crawling from the hood of the truck to the front seat.

Crews with the Aiken Department of Public Saftey arrived and doused the flames by 12:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported. 

Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.

